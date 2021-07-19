Thakur-Mahato faction of JSP urges PM Deuba to fulfill commitments

The Thakur-Mahato faction of Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) has urged Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba to fulfill the commitments the latter made before the floor test.

"JSP decided to give confidence vote after PM expressed commitment for release of political prisoners including Resham Chadhary and making the report of Lal Commission public," the faction has stated issuing a statement on Tuesday. It has also raised the issue of Constitution amendment.

The faction thanked KP Sharma Oli for addressing the demands of the party.

It has also drawn the government's attention toward providing relief to those facing financial difficulties due to the pandemic and demanded aid for those suffering from floods and landslides.