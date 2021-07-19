Dahal meets Deuba after talking with Nepal and Upendra Yadav

CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal has reached Baluwatar to meet Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba.

Dahal has reached Baluwatar after talking with Senior Leader of CPN-UML Madhav Kumar Nepal and Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) Chairman Upendra Yadav at Koteshwore. "Dahal has reached Baluwatar to meet PM," a source told Setopati.

PM Deuba is preparing to expand the Cabinet after passing the floor test on Sunday. The top leaders are intensifying discussion to expand Cabinet within this week.

The Deuba Cabinet currently has two ministers each from Nepali Congress (NC) and Maoist Center. The Cabinet can be expanded up to 25-strong.