Oli proposes to seek explanation from 22 UML lawmakers who voted for Deuba

CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli has proposed to seek explanation from the 22 lawmakers who voted in support of the Sher Bahadur Deuba government on Sunday giving 24 hours to respond.

Oli made the proposal during the central committee meeting at Tulsi Lal Amatya Academy premises in Chyasal, Lalitpur Monday and some central members greeted the proposal with gusto demanding they be punished Monday itself.

A total of 22 UML lawmakers including Senior Leader Madhav Kumar Nepal voted in support of the government while 10 from the Khanal-Nepal faction were not in the House at the time of voting defying the party's decision to vote against the government.

The 22 UML lawmakers to vote in support of the government included eight who were earlier in the Oli faction.

The Khanal-Nepal faction boycotted the meeting as it has done in all the recent meetings claiming they have been called unilaterally. The faction has been demanding that the series of meetings be stopped for now and the date fixed on consensus.

List of UML lawmakers to vote in support of Deuba: Madhav Kumar Nepal, Bhawani Khapung, Mukunda Neupane, Birodh Khatiwada, Jeevan Ram Shrestha, Kalyani Khadka, Met Mani Chaudhary, Parvati Bisunkhe, Hira KC, Krishna Kumar Shrestha (Kisan), Gopal Bam, Prem Bahadur Ale, Laxmi Chaudhary, Nira Devi Jairu, Ram Kumari Jhakri, Dhan Bahadur Buda, Bina Budathoki, Sarala Yadav, Pushpa Kumari Karna, Kalila Khatun, Sabina Hussein and Krishna Lal Maharjan.