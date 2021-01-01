Nepal to vote for PM Deuba even if he's alone as UML decides to vote against

CPN-UML has decided to vote against Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba during the floor test on Sunday.

"We will stay in the opposition. We will not give vote of confidence to PM Deuba," UML Spokesperson Pradeep Gyawali said after the party's standing committee meeting at Tulsi Lal Amatya Academy premises in Chyasal, Lalitpur Sunday.

He added that those who defy the party decision and vote in support of the governemnt can no longer remain in UML.

The Khanal-Nepal faction boycotted the meeting.

Gyawali, who represented the faction of Chairman KP Sharma Oli in the task force formed to resolve internal dispute, also revealed that Senior Leader Madhav Kumar Nepal has decided to vote in support of the government.

Members of the task force, that has been dissolved now after reaching the 10-point deal on July 11, met Oli on Saturday and Nepal on Sunday urging the leaders for implementation of the 10-point deal.

Gyawali, who visited Nepal on Sunday along with other task force members, revealed that Nepal has vowed to vote for Deuba even if he no one other votes in support of the government.

Senior Leader Jhala Nath Khanal has also urged the party lawmakers to vote in support of Deuba government.

Issuing a statement on Sunday from Delhi, where he is currently undergoing treatment, Khanal urged the lawmakers to not be confused pointing that the Deuba government should be at helm for two years.

"I heartily urge all the honorable lawmakers in the parliamentary party of UML to give confidence vote to the Deuba government without being influenced by any kind of confusion and rage," Khanal has said through the statement.

He has warned that the country will again suffer crisis if Deuba fails the floor test.

The Khanal-Nepal faction is set to give vote of confidence to Deuba Sunday but those who represented the faction in the task force are not in favor of giving confidence vote pointing the party is still in the process for unity.