Members of the task force formed for resolving the internal dispute in CPN-UML have met Senior Leader Madhav Kumar Nepal at Koteshwore on Sunday.

Members of the task force, that has now been dissolved after it reached a 10-point deal, asked Nepal why Prime Minister (PM)Sher Bahadur Deuba has suddenly opted to seek floor test. Nepal did not respond to the question, according to a party source.

Gokarna Bista, who represented the Khanal-Nepal faction in the task force, told Setopati that the leaders urged Nepal for implementation of the 10-point deal. "We met Chairman KP Sharma Oli Saturday and urged him to implement the 10-point deal. We also told Comrade Nepal that everybody should be sincere about implementation of the 10-point deal."

Bista added that Nepal did not react to the suggestion of task force members.

The team of the leaders that reached Balkot to talk with Oli Saturday reached Koteshwore to talk with Nepal Sunday.

The Khanal-Nepal faction is set to give vote of confidence to Deuba Sunday but those who represented the faction in the task force are not in favor of giving confidence vote pointing the party is still in the process for unity.

Shankar Pokharel who represented the Oli faction in the task force, meanwhile, has taken to the social media and claimed that Nepal has rejected report of the task force. He has posted on Facebook Sunday saying three months of hard work has been wasted with rejection of the report by Nepal.

The task force had reached a 10-point deal following a marathon 14-hour meeting on July 11.