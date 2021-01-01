UML standing committee meeting starts, Khanal-Nepal faction gives it a miss

Standing committee meeting of CPN-UML has started at Tulsi Lal Amatya Academy premises in Chyasal, Lalitpur Sunday.

The meeting is expected to discuss internal dispute, statute convention and the party's strategy in the House.

The Khanal-Nepal faction is boycotting the meeting.

Secretary at the central office of UML Sher Bahadur Tamang told Setopati that the Sunday meeting will set agenda for the central committee meeting called for Tuesday.

UML is mired in internal dispute. Second generation leaders of both the Khanal-Nepal faction and the faction of Chairman KP Sharma Oli are holding discussions to resolve the dispute.

A team of the leaders that reached Balkot Saturday to talk with Oli reached Koteshwore to talk with Nepal Sunday.