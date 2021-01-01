Khanal-Nepal faction of UML to give confidence vote to Deuba

The Khanal-Nepal faction of CPN-UML will give vote of confidence to Prime Minister (PM)Sher Bahadur Deuba.

A total of 26 UML House of Representatives (HoR) members had signed in the letter that Deuba submitted to President Bidya Devi Bhandari to stake claim for the government as per Article 76(5) of the Constitution. Most of those lawmakers also signed in the petition submitted by Deuba in the Supreme Court (SC) demanding that he be made PM.

Deuba was appointed PM on Tuesday under Article 76(5) of the Constitution after the SC mandamus to that regard in its verdict on that petition.

UML lawmaker Birodh Khatiwada confirmed with Setopati that the faction will give confidence vote to Deuba as per the policy to allow the House to complete its full five-year term. Another UML lawmaker said the faction will vote for the government as it has already signed in support when Deuba staked claim for the government.

The SC in its verdict had ruled that party whip cannot be imposed over the government formed under Article 76(5) of the Constitution.

The leaders who represented the faction in the task force formed for resolving the internal dispute in UML, however, are not in favor of giving confidence vote. "We believe we should not give confidence vote. Party is paramount," a task force member from the faction told Setopati. "Senior Leader Madhav Kumar Nepal is adamant that we should give confidence vote. We are discussing the issue."

Deuba will pass the floor test if the faction gives confidence vote.