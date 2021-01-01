Meeting of reinstated House today

Meeting of the reinstated House of Representatives (HoR) will be held on Sunday.

The Cabinet meeting at the Singha Durbar on Thursday recommended to call the session of the House of Representatives (HoR) and National Assembly at four Sunday afternoon. President Bidya Devi Bhandari accordingly called the meeting of the two Houses.

The Supreme Court (SC) while reinstating the HoR on Monday had instructed to call the House session within seven days

The government is preparing to submit 16 bills in the House on Sunday. The Cabinet meeting on Saturday decided to present the bills brought by the KP Sharma Oli government at the HoR and take them into process.

Meeting of the National Assembly will also be held on Sunday. Oli had suddenly ended the National Assembly session effective from Monday midnight after the SC issued a mandamus instructing to appoint Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba prime minister by five Tuesday afternoon.

Lawmakers and staffers of the federal parliament have already been tested for coronavirus before the start of House session.