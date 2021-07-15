UML standing committee decides to vote against Deuba govt, parliamentary party meeting starts

The standing committee meeting of CPN-UML has decided to not give confidence vote to the Sher Bahadur Deuba government.

The meeting held at Tulsi Lal Amatya Academy premises in Chyasal, Lalitpur Friday afternoon decided to vote against the Deuba government when he seeks the floor test.

The meeting also endorsed the 10-point agreement reached by the task force formed for resolving the internal dispute. Speaking with reporters after the meeting UML Spokesperson Pradeep Gyawali said the party will also initiate debate among the people about the Supreme Court (SC) verdict to reinstate the House and instruction to appoint Deuba as the prime minister.

The meeting was boycotted by the Khanal-Nepal faction. The Khanal-Nepal faction held a meeting on Thursday and asked for calling the meeting off pointing that holding one despite their disagreement will affect the unity process.

But the faction of Chairman KP Sharma Oli went ahead with the meeting pointing it has already been called off once on request of the dissident faction.

Vice-chairman Bhim Rawal and standing committee members Surendra Pandey, Ghanashaym Bhusal, Gokarna Bista and Bhim Acharya reached Chyasal to stop the meeting but Oli refused to comply. The dissident leaders then left the meeting.

UML's parliamentary party meeting started at at Lhotse Hall of the Parliament House in New Baneshwore after the standing committee meeting. The Khanal-Nepal faction has boycotted even the parliamentary party meeting. The dissident lawmakers went to the Parliament House for COVID-19 test but did not attend the parliamentary party meeting.

UML Vice-Chairman and National Assembly member Bam Dev Gautam also left just before the start of parliamentary party meeting.