Deuba continues Oli's abuse of Baluwatar for party meetings

Sher Bahadur Deuba has called meeting of Nepali Congress (NC) office-bearers at the official residence of prime minister (PM) in Baluwatar immediately after shifting there.

Deuba, who stepped into Baluwatar at the 'auspicious' time of 9:57 Friday morning has continued the abuse of PM residence by his predecessor KP Sharma Oli who held all the party meetings and even gatherings of the Oli clan there.

Deuba earlier used to hold office-bearers meeting at the party office in Sanepa or his residence at Budhanilkantha. But he has called the meeting at Baluwatar within hours of shifting there. "I have been informed that the meeting will be held at Baluwatar at two in the afternoon," an NC office-bearer confirmed with Setopati.

The meeting will discuss the upcoming general convention of the party. The dispute about distribution of active membership has yet to be resolved even though the deadline given for resolution of the dispute has already expired.

The ward level election of the party will have to start from July 27, according to the schedule finalized for the general convention to be held from September 1. NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba will have to submit the final list of active members to the central election committee before July 27.

Some have been calling for delaying the schedule for election at the lower levels but the faction of Senior Leader Ram Chandra Paudel is adamant that the elections must be held as per the schedule.