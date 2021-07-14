Oli calls parliamentary party meeting for Friday

CPN-UML Chairman and parliamentary party leader KP Sharma Oli has called the parliamentary party meeting on Friday.

Lawmakers of the Khanal-Nepal faction of the party have also been invited for the meeting scheduled to be held at Lhotse Hall of the Parliament House in New Baneshwore at three in the afternoon.

The Cabinet meeting at the Singha Durbar on Thursday has recommended to call the session of the House of Representatives (HoR) and National Assembly at four Sunday afternoon.

Oli used to call all kinds of party meetings including the parliamentary party at the prime minister's (PM) residence while he was PM.

A total of 26 UML House of Representatives (HoR) members had signed in the letter that Deuba submitted to President Bidya Devi Bhandari to stake claim for the government as per Article 76(5) of the Constitution. Most of those lawmakers also signed in the petition submitted by Deuba in the Supreme Court (SC) demanding that he be made PM.

Oli was ousted after the SC ordered appointment of Deuba as PM in its verdict on the petition.