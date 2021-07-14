The government has recommended to call the House session on Sunday.

The Cabinet meeting at the Singha Durbar on Thursday has recommended to call the session of the House of Representatives (HoR) and National Assembly at four Sunday afternoon, according to Government Spokesperson and Law Minister Gyanendra Bahadur Karki.

The President calls House session on recommendation of the government.

The Supreme Court (SC) while reinstating the House on Monday had instructed to call the House session within seven days. The immediate past prime minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli had suddenly ended the National Assembly session effective from Monday midnight after the SC issued a mandamus instructing to appoint Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba PM by five Tuesday afternoon.

The Deuba governemnt has immediately decided to convene the National Assembly sesssion.

The Cabinet meeting also extended mandate of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and the Commission on Investigation into Disappeared Persons by a year. The mandate of commissions formed for resolving conflict-time cases was to expire on Thursday.