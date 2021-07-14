Netra Bikram Chand talks with Dahal and Nepal at Koteshwore

CPN General Secretary Netra Bikram Chand has met Senior Leader of CPN-UML Madhav Kumar Nepal and CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal at the Nepal residence in Koteshwore Thursday morning.

Chand, CPN leader Dharmendra Bastola, Nepal and Dahal discussed recent political during the meting, according to Dahal's secretariat. Chand and Bastola first talked with Nepal, and Dahal joined them later.

Chand and Bastola also met Dahal at the Dahal residence in Khumaltar on Wednesday.