PM Deuba at Koteshwore to meet Nepal

Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba has reached Koteshwore to meet Senior Leader of CPN-UML Madhav Kumar Nepal.

Deuba, who has been appointed PM with support of 26 lawmakers of the Khanal-Nepal faction of UML, has reached Nepal's residence to discuss recent political developments.

Nepal was part of the opposition alliance formed after KP Sharma Oli dissolved the House the second time on May 22 but has said he will no longer remain in the alliance.

Nepal told the meeting of the opposition alliance held at Koteshwore on his initiation after the Supreme Court (SC) verdict instructing appointment of Deuba as PM on Monday that the alliance was formed for a specific purpose and he will not continue in the alliance after the purpose has been achieved.