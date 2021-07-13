The Sher Bahadur Deuba Cabinet has decided to publish the details of the expenses for control of the COVID-19 pandemic by the outgoing KP Sharma Oli government.

Government Spokesperson and Law Minister Gyanendra Bahadur Karki said the first Cabinet meeting after Deuba assumed office Tuesday night has taken the decision to that regard. The government will also start providing risk allowances promised for health professionals, security persons, sanitation workers and others on the frontline within a week.

He added that the government will also bring a special package for revival of the economy ravaged by the pandemic.

The Deuba government will also appoint a special advisor for effective handling of the pandemic. Minister Karki said that the special advisor will help manage the government's efforts in controlling the pandemic.