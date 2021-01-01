Janardan Sharma, Pampha Bhusal to become ministers from Maoist Center

CPN (Maoist Center) will send Janardan Sharma and Pampha Bhusal to join the Cabinet of Sher Bahadur Deuba.

The two leaders are going to the Shital Niwas for the swearing-in ceremony, according to a party source that claimed that Sharma will get the finance ministry and Bhusal the energy ministry.

Prime Minister |(PM) Deuba is scheduled to be sworn in shortly. He is set to form a small Cabinet on Tuesday. The few ministers will be sworn in together with Deuba.