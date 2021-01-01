Deuba appointed PM

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has appointed Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba as prime minister (PM) on Tuesday.

She has appointed Deuba as PM as per Article 76(5) of the Constitution in accordance to the Supreme Court (SC)'s mandamus to make him PM by five Tuesday afternoon.

"He (Deuba) has already been appointed PM. Information about that has probably been sent to him," President Bhandari's press advisor Tika Dhakal told Setopati. He added that swearing in has not been scheduled yet.

"We are coordinating with the person appointed PM about time. We will inform about schedule of swearing in."