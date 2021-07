CPN-UML has called off the standing committee called for Tuesday.

Secretary at the UML central office Sher Bahadur Tamang said that the meeting scheduled to start at one in the afternoon at Baluwatar has been called off as Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli will address the nation at two in the afternoon.

"The standing committee meeting has been called off as PM Oli will address the nation at two in the afternoon," Tamang stated.