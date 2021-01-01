SC verdict to be implemented today: President's Office

The President's Office has said the Supreme Court (SC)'s mandamus to make Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba prime minister (PM) by five Tuesday afternoon will be implemented.

"The SC's verdict arrived Monday afternoon. There is time until the evening. The verdict will be implemented today," Bhesh Raj Adhikari, President Bidya Devi Bhandari's personal secretary, told Setopati.

The SC verdict only instructed to appoint Deuba as PM today and has not spoken about swearing in. Deuba's secretariat said the President's Office has not formally informed about swearing in.

Deuba is expected to form a small Cabinet after being sworn in.