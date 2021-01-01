No party whip on lawmakers over PM appointed under Article 76(5): SC

The Supreme Court (SC) has ruled that parties cannot impose whip on the party lawmakers who supported to make Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba prime minister (PM).

It issued mandamus instructing to make Deuba PM by five Tuesday afternoon. The five-strong constitutional bench including CJ Cholendra Shumsher Rana, and Justices Deepak Kumar Karki, Meera Khadka, Ishwore Khatiwada and Ananda Mohan Bhattarai hearing the petition against House dissolution has ruled that the parties cannot impose whip on lawmakers supporting Deuba after he becomes PM.

The lawmakers of Khanal-Nepal faction of CPN-UML had signed in support of making Deuba the next PM as per Article 76(5) of the Constitution. The Apex Court has interpreted the provision explaining that party whip cannot be imposed over the government formed under Article 76(5) of the Constitution.