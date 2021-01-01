Ready to forego candidacy for president for appropriate reasons: Paudel

Senior Leader of Nepali Congress (NC) Ram Chandra Paudel has hinted that he may let another leader from his faction to contest for the top post of the party.

Paudel, who was defeated for the top post by President Sher Bahadur Deuba in the last general convention and is preparing to contest again in the upcoming one, said that discussions are on to ensure that only one candidate from his faction will contest for president.

"Decision on the person to contest for president will be taken on the basis of appropriate reasons. We want to change the leadership of Deuba. We are trying for one candidate from those moving forward with the agenda of change," Paudel told reporters after observing the office of committee to probe complaints about active membership on Saturday.

He pointed that ultimately one candidate will win even if many were to contest and added that efforts are on to ensure only one candidate will contest from the faction. "We will somehow find a meeting point among ourselves. There will be consensus among ourselves at that point," he assured.

He claimed that there will be change in the party leadership this time adding that anyone but Deuba will be the next president and contended that the people's mandate is against Deuba.

When asked if he is ready to not contest the election for others he said, "I am ready if appropriate reasons are presented."

The main opposition party's general convention is scheduled to be held from September 1-4.