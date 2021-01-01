Nepal tells task force members close to him to not include text that can influence SC

Senior Leader of CPN-UML Madhav Kumar Nepal has told members of the task force formed for resolving the dispute in the party to not include text that can influence the Supreme Court (SC).

Members of the task force from the Khanal-Nepal faction met Nepal at his residence in Koteshwore Sunday morning before its meeting at the Singha Durbar. A task force member confided with Setopati that Nepal instructed the members to not include language that can influence the case sub judice at the Apex Court.

Nepal also told the members that the deal should mention that the party will be operated in consensus. "He says that there should be guarantee about the party running in consensus even in the coming says," the task force member added.

The task force meeting is currently being held at the Finance Ministry in Singha Durbar after the members of the Khanal-Nepal faction met Nepal. The meeting is expected to finalize the draft of the agreement.

Speaking earlier with Setopati Friday evening Nepal clarified that the party lawmakers who signed in support of making Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba PM will not withdraw their signatures. He assured that the Khanal-Nepal faction will not withdraw the signatures in a way that will affect the SC verdict which is expected to come on Monday.

"Signatures will not be withdrawn. SC verdict cannot be influenced. There will be no betrayal on deal (with the opposition alliance)," Nepal stressed. "There can be agreement for party unity. But we cannot step back from the past deals. This is my bottom line."

Oli has already instructed the party lawmakers who signed in support of making Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba PM to withdraw their signatures, and Oli has said those not withdrawing the signature cannot remain in UML.

The Khanal-Nepal faction, in response, has been saying that the signatures will not be withdrawn at any cost.

A total of 26 UML House of Representatives (HoR) members had signed in the letter that Deuba submitted to President Bidya Devi Bhandari to stake claim for the government as per Article 76(5) of the Constitution. Most of those lawmakers have also signed in the petition submitted by Deuba in the Supreme Court (SC) demanding that he be made PM.