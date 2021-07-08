UML task force to again meet Saturday, leaders claim they are close to agreement

The meeting of task force formed for resolving the dispute in CPN-UML has ended for Friday.

Leaders coming out of the meeting held at the Singha Durbar on Friday have claimed that the two factions are close to agreement.

Pradeep Gyawali of the faction of Chairman KP Sharma Oli said that the two sides are close to agreement on many issues and the meeting will again be held on Saturday to finalize the language.

Gokarna Bista of the dissident Khanal-Nepal faction also concurred.

The task force has been meeting repeatedly in recent times but has failed to reach any conclusion. The leaders have been saying they are close to resolving the dispute in recent days.