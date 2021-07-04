SC summons Education Minister Shrestha on July 13 in Rupa Sunar incident

The Supreme Court (SC) has summoned Education Minister Krishna Gopal Shrestha, Rupa Sunar and the landlord who allegedly refused to lease room to Sunar over her caste.

The Apex Court has summoned all parties for discussion in the petition filed by Sunar demanding Minister Shrestha be dismissed for providing protection to the landlord of Babar Mahal, Kathmandu (Saraswati Pradhan) who discriminated against her on caste, and registration of compliant against Shrestha.

The single bench of Justice Kumar Regmi has also instructed to set hearing on the petition on the basis of priority.

Sunar moved the court on Sunday demanding immediate dismissal of Minister Shrestha arguing that he reached the police station abusing his official position and government resources to influence investigation in the case.

She moved the SC after the police refused to lodge complaint against Minister Shrestha for caste discrimination and demanded order for registration of the complaint and investigation against him.

The SC in its order on Wednesday has stressed that caste discrimination is prohibited and considered punishable by the Constitution and the laws of the land. It has summoned all parties on July 13 for discussion pointing that it is the state's duty to provide justice to the petitioner.

Minister Shrestha had reached the Metropolitan Police Circle Singha Durbar for release of the landlord who refused to lease a room to Rupa Sunar due to her caste.

The police released the woman from Babar Mahal, Kathmandu with Pradhan surname after the District Government Attorney Office pointed at inadequate investigation and instructed the police to do further investigation.

Minister Shrestha took the landlord to her home on his government vehicle with flag after her release.

The issue of a federal minister dropping a person accused of ethnic discrimination to her home was widely condemned.

The police had arrested the landlord on June 20 and submitted the investigation file to the District Government Attorney Office after interrogating the woman while in custody. The District Government Attorney Office did not take the case to the court citing lack of evidence to implicate the landlord.

Sunar, who lives with her mother, had hunted for a room at Babar Mahal on June 15. The 24-year-old presenter of 'Ukali Orali' program on Image Television liked the room that her friend showed. The landlord, Sunar claims, had first agreed to lease the room and the rent was finalized.

The dalit girl had said she is a daughter of kaami (black/goldsmith) when asked about her ethnicity by the landlord. She claims that the landlord refused to lease the room after finding out that she is a dalit.

She lodged police complaint against the landlord accusing her of ethnic discrimination on June 17. The police lodged ethnic discrimination and untouchability case against the landlord. The offense carries jail term of three months to three years and a fine of Rs 50,000 to Rs 200,000.