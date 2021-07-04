UML leaders claim dispute on verge of resolution

CPN-UML leader Gokarna Bista has claimed that the internal dispute in the party is on course for resolution.

Speaking after the meeting of the task force formed for party unity at the Singha Durbar on Wednesday, Bista who represented the Khanal-Nepal faction in the task force said the two sides are almost on verge of conclusion. He added that the task force is reaching conclusion from discussion over a short time.

He hinted at returning the party to the state before unification with CPN (Maoist Center). "We are talking about returning the party to the earlier state and make it active," he stated.

He also revealed that the two sides are closer also on the issue of managing the leaders who joined the party quitting Maoist Center. "We are close to consensus on multiple fronts."

Pradeep Gyawali of the faction of Chairman KP Sharma Oli also claimed that the two sides are close to reaching consensus. "We are on way to consensus. We will reach conclusion by tomorrow," he told reporters after the meeting.

Subas Nembang, Bishnu Paudel, Pradeep Gyawali, Bishnu Rimal and Shankar Pokahrel represent the faction of Chairman KP Sharma Oli in the task force while the dissident Khanal-Nepal faction is represented by Bhim Rawal, Ghanashyam Bhusal, Bista, Raghuji Panta and Surendra Pandey.

Oli has already instructed the party lawmakers who signed in support of making Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba PM to withdraw their signatures, and Oli has said those not withdrawing the signature cannot remain in UML.

The Khanal-Nepal faction, in response, has already said that the signatures will not be withdrawn at any cost.

A total of 26 UML House of Representatives (HoR) members had signed in the letter that Deuba submitted to President Bidya Devi Bhandari to stake claim for the government as per Article 76(5) of the Constitution. Most of those lawmakers have also signed in the petition submitted by Deuba in the Supreme Court (SC) demanding that he be made PM.

Oli has instructed to take back those signatures.

UML recently dissolved the organizing committee for the 10th general convention. Oli had unilaterally dissolved the central committee and formed the organizing committee after the Supreme Court (SC) invalidated the party's unification with CPN (Maoist Center) restoring the parties to the state before unification.

Oli has taken action against leaders of the Khanal-Nepal faction through the organizing committee even as the dissident faction has been demanding that the party be restored to the state before unification with Maoist Center.

Oli was under pressure to revive the central committee after the SC recently ruled that the organizing committee cannot take long-term decisions like the central committee. The dissident faction has boycotted the central committee meetings called by Oli after reviving it adding it will return to the fold only after reaching concrete agreement.

The task force has been meeting to resolve the dispute.