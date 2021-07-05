UML task force meeting ends, to meet again on Wednesday

The meeting of the task force formed for unity of CPN-UML has ended.

The points of contention were presented during the meeting held at the Finance Ministry premises, according to member of the task force Gokarna Bista. "We put our differences today. The discussion was positive. We will again meet tomorrow," Bista said after the meeting.

The task force also met Monday evening and reviewed the informal discussions held in recent times. It also decided to meet again on Tuesday.

Subas Nembang, Bishnu Paudel, Pradeep Gyawali, Bishnu Rimal and Shankar Pokahrel represent the faction of Chairman KP Sharma Oli in the task force while the dissident Khanal-Nepal faction is represented by Bhim Rawal, Ghanashyam Bhusal, Bista, Raghuji Panta and Surendra Pandey.