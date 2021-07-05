Dahal, Nepal meet at Koteshwore

CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal and CPN-UML Senior Leader Madhav Kumar Nepal have met Tuesday even as the two factions in UML have revived formal dialogue for unity.

Dahal reached Nepal's residence at Koteshwore in the afternoon even as the task force formed for unity in UML was meeting at the Singha Durbar.

Dahal and Nepal, who had allied Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli when UML had unified with Maoist Center, are both in the opposition alliance formed against Oli now.

Maoist Center and the Khanal-Nepal faction had supported Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba for PM, and have also signed in support of the petition at the Supreme Court (SC) demanding Deuba be appointed PM.

Withdrawal of support for Deuba and signatures from the SC petition has been the pre-condition set by Oli for party unity.