Police complaint against Prabhu Sah accusing him of not returning Rs 2m he took with promise to send to Canada

A woman has reached the police claiming that former minister Prabhu Sah has not returned the money he took with a promise to send a person abroad.

Deepa Kunwar of Bansbari, Kathmandu has reached the Metropolitan Police Baneshwore Circle claiming that Sah, who had taken Rs 3 million, has returned Rs 1 million but has yet to return the remaining amount.

Kunwar reached the residence of Chief of the Metropolitan Police Range Office, Ranipokhari AIG Hari Bahadur Pal along with a few women's rights activists Sunday morning, according to Pal. "The police have initiated investigation about the incident after my house was picketed," Pal told Setopati.

A source at the Baneshwore Circle confided that the complaint has yet to be registered as it is still under investigation. "We will register the complaint as soon as the facts about it are revealed. Some things claimed in the application have yet to be verified," the source stated.

Kunwar has accused Sah of taking money with a promise to send to Canada. The police do not handle cases of financial dealings apart from dishonor of check but this has been taken as it is related to dupery.

Sah, however, claimed that he does not know the woman and accused CPN (Maoist) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal of planning the conspiracy to frame him. "He is against me. This has happened as per the master plan of Dahal to harass me using a person that I don't even know," he added.