Lawyers of petitioner, defense finish pleading, two hours for Amicus Curiae

Lawyers of petitioner and defendants in the case of House dissolution have finished making their arguments on Monday.

Senior advocates Krishna Prasad Bhandari, Harihar Dahal, Shambhu Thapa and Badri Bahadur Karki made counter arguments on behalf of Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba on Monday.

The Amicus Curiae will now advise the constitutional bench on the case. The four persons in the Amicus Curiae have been allotted a total of two hours by the bench.

The constitutional bench can issue verdict on the case Monday itself if the four finish making arguments in time. Their arguments can extend to Tuesday as well.

The bench may also announce the date for verdict instead of issuing the verdict today itself.