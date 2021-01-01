Narayan Kaji Shrestha slams National Assembly Chair for allotting less time

CPN (Maoist Center) lawmaker Narayan Kaji Shrestha has taken exception saying National Assembly Chairman Ganesh Timilsina has cut down on time allotted to him to speak.

Speaking in the National Assembly on Monday Shrestha criticized Chairman Timilsina, who was with CPN-UML before becoming National Assembly chair, for giving him just 15 minutes pointing how he was allotted half an hour in the past.

"I somehow feel sprinkles of autocracy and regression even in this House," he stated. "I have spoken for half an hour in this very House honorable chairman. Ruling has been issued in the form of 15 minutes today denying me when there was time for 20 minutes."

He called for parties to reach an understanding on the issue of time. "Shouldn't one look at the earlier tradition? It is moving on the direction of restraining. I want to take exception to that."

He also accused Chairman Timilsina of helping Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli. "It is not time for honorable chairman to think which party and faction he was with in the past. You are here in the role of National Assembly guardian," he added. "I, therefore, hope and expect you will not think about the role of personally helping KP Oli and stand up for the prestige of National Assembly, and defense of the Constitution and democracy."

He also urged the government to not immediately end the National Assembly session.