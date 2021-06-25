Oli's confidants meet Nepal

CPN-UML leaders close to Chairman and Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli have met Senior Leader Madhav Kumar Nepal at his residence in Koteshwore Sunday morning.

Oli's confidants Subas Chandra Nembang, Bishnua Paudel and Shankar Pokharel urged Nepal to meet and talk with Oli during the meeting. Ghanshyam Bhusal of the Khanal-Nepal faction was also present during the meeting.

"We said 'you two should meet and talk'. He said 'you all are also informally talking, we will also meet and talk,'" Nembang told Setopati after the meeting.

UML has instructed the party lawmakers who signed in support of making Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba PM to withdraw their signatures, and Oli has said those not withdrawing the signature cannot remain in UML.

The Khanal-Nepal faction, in response, has already said that the signatures will not be withdrawn at any cost.

A total of 26 UML House of Representatives (HoR) members had signed in the letter that Deuba submitted to President Bidya Devi Bhandari to stake claim for the government as per Article 76(5) of the Constitution. Most of those lawmakers have also signed in the petition submitted by Deuba in the Supreme Court (SC) demanding that he be made PM.

Oli has instructed to take back those signatures.

UML dissolved the organizing committee for the 10th general convention. The organizing committee's meeting at Baluwatar on Wednesday decided to transform the committee into central committee. The central committee's meeting was then called for Friday as per the decision of the

Oli had unilaterally dissolved the central committee and formed the organizing committee after the Supreme Court (SC) invalidated the party's unification with CPN (Maoist Center) restoring the parties to the state before unification.

Oli has taken action against leaders of the Khanal-Nepal faction through the organizing committee even as the dissident faction has been demanding that the party be restored to the state before unification with Maoist Center.

Oli was under pressure to revive the central committee after the SC recently ruled that the organizing committee cannot take long-term decisions like the central committee.

The dissident faction, however, has called the Wednesday decision a sham and claimed it has been done as part of a conspiracy to cheat them pointing how it was taken unilaterally without consulting them.