Gautam swears allegiance to Oli

CPN-UML Vice-Chairman Bam Dev Gautam has sworn allegiance to Chairman and Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli during the central committee meeting on Friday.

Speaking during the meeting Gautam, who has remained neutral in the factional war in the party since Oli first dissolved the House on December 20, 2020, expressed commitment to remain in Oli's camp. He also criticized the Khanal-Nepal faction and opined that it is wrong to sign to make leader of another party PM.

"I would have signed only after resigning from the party. Madhav Kumar Nepal and others did the wrong thing. They should not have done so when one's party chairman is PM," a party source quoted Gautam as saying in the meeting. "I will not abandon PM now. I will now return from here happy."

Gautam was unhappy with the unilateral decisions Oli took after the Supreme Court (SC) invalidate UML's unification with CPN (Maoist Center) on March 7 and had publicly announced that if the Khanal-Nepal faction were to form a new party he would join it.

Gautam used to repeatedly switch camps between the two CPN chairmen Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal even when the two communist parties were together.

He doesn't have support of any leader due to his unstable nature. Oli even took a dig at that nature on Friday telling him to not continue his trend of attending and boycotting the party meetings, and to regularly attend the meetings.