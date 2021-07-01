Leaders of warring UML factions start discussion

The second generation leaders of the warring factions of CPN-UML have started dialogue as the intra-party dispute again reaches boiling point.

Leaders close to Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli and Senior Leader Madhav Kumar Nepal are holding a discussion at a hotel in Lalitpur since early Thursday morning.

Subas Chandra Nembang, Bishnua Paudel and Shankar Pokharel are representing the Oli faction while Ghanashyam Bhusal, Gokarna Bista, Bhim Acharya and Surendra Pandey are representing the Khanal-Nepal faction in the meeting.

The leaders also had a long discussion Wednesday night.

A leader from the dissident faction told Setopati that the discussion failed to reach consensus despite being positive.

UML dissolved the organizing committee for the 10th general convention. The organizing committee's meeting at Baluwatar on Wednesday decided to transform the committee into central committee. The central committee's meeting has been called for Friday as per the decision of the organizing committee.

UML Chairman Oli had unilaterally dissolved the central committee and formed the organizing committee after the Supreme Court (SC) invalidated the party's unification with CPN (Maoist Center) restoring the parties to the state before unification.

Oli has taken action against leaders of the Khanal-Nepal faction through the organizing committee even as the dissident faction has been demanding that the party be restored to the state before unification with Maoist Center.

Oli was under pressure to revive the central committee after the SC recently ruled that the organizing committee cannot take long-term decisions like the central committee.

The dissident faction, however, has called the Wednesday decision a sham and claimed it has been done as part of a conspiracy to cheat them pointing how it was taken unilaterally without consulting them.

UML Vice-chairman Ashta Laxmi Shakya told Setopati that Oli pays attention to conspiracy and fraudulence instead of party unity. She stressed that the organizing committee is illegal and the decision taken by the committee also consequently becomes illegal.

Leaders of the Khanal-Nepal faction say they cannot attend the central committee meeting called for Friday saying the meeting called by the illegal committee itself is illegal.