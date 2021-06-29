Nidhi meets Paudel to seek help in general convention

Nepali Congress (NC) Vice-president Bimalendra Nidhi has met Senior Leader Ram Chandra Paudel a day after the three leaders including Nidhi, General Secretary Shashank Koirala and former general secretary Prakash Man Singh decided to consult other leaders who have already contested for the top post of the party.

The three aspirants for the top post in the party took the decision following a three-hour meeting at Singh's residence in Chaksibari, Kathmandu on Tuesday. They also decided to hold discussion with central members about the upcoming general convention at Koirala's residence on Friday.

Nidhi met Paudel on Wednesday to inform him that he will contest for the top post in the upcoming general convention and sought the latter's help in that.

But Paudel pointed that there is still time for general convention and urged Nidhi to cooperate in the work of party integration and resolving disputes seen in distribution of active membership in capacity of NC vice-president, according to Paudel's personal secretary Chiranjeevi Adhikari.