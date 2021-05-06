Nidhi, Shashank, Singh to discuss NC general convention with central members

Nepali Congress (NC) Vice-president Bimalendra Nidhi, General secretary Shashank Koirala and former general secretary Prakash Man Singh have decided to hold discussion with central members about the upcoming general convention.

The three aspirants for the top post in the party took the decision following a three-hour meeting at Singh's residence in Chaksibari, Kathmandu on Tuesday.

"We will hold discussion with central members at Koirala's residence on Friday," Singh said after the meeting.

The three leaders focused on the general convention even during Tuesday's meeting. "There are some disputes about active membership. Those who have completed process should not be denied active membership," Singh added.

The three leaders have been holding meetings recently to discuss the genera convention. Nidhi and Koirala have already hosted the meeting. Singh claimed that cadres across the country have been energized by their meetings.

He revealed that the three leaders also decided to consult other leaders who have already contested for the top post.

The three leaders are holding discussion to ensure that only one of them contest for the top post with support of the other two but have yet to decide who that candidate will be.

Nidhi, Koirala and Singh are adoringly called princes by the cadres as they are scions of the three famous NC families. Shashank is son of BP Koirala, while Prakash Man and Bimalendra are sons of Ganesh Man Singh and Mahendra Narayan Nidhi respectively.