Sujata Koirala holds lunch meeting with Paudel and Sitaula

Nepali Congress (NC) leader Sujata Koirala has held discussion with Senior Leader Ram Chandra Paudel and former general secretary Krishna Prasad Sitaula.

She told Setopati that she invited Paudel and Sitaula for a lunch meeting at her residence in Mandikatar but did not reveal what they discussed. "I will reveal that later," was all she said.

Paudel's personal secretary Chiranjeevi Adhikari confirmed that the leaders reached Koirala's residence for lunch on her invitation. "The leaders stayed there for around two hours."

Koirala has been saying that she will contest for the post of president in the upcoming general convention. She had insisted on contesting even in the last general convention but eventually stepped back.

She has been telling leaders close to her that she will contest for the top post to put a woman at the leadership of NC.

Sources close to her confided that she informed Paudel and Sitaula about her preparations to contest for the top post.

The party is holding its general convention from September 1-4. NC leaders are holding discussions focused on the general convention.