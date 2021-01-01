CPN-UML Chairman and Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli has refuted claims of Senior Leader Madhav Kumar Nepal that he has been offered the post of PM.

Addressing a program recently, Nepal had claimed that Oli has offered him the post of PM but assured that he will not betray the opposition alliance.

In an invective-filled rant against Nepal while addressing a program at Baluwatar on the occasion of 70th birth anniversary of Late Madan Bhandari on Monday, Oli said that he has not been bitten by a mad dog to make such offer.

"Madhav Nepal is a lowly cadre of Dahal (Pushpa Kamal). But now he is bragging that KP Oli has offered the post of PM," Oli stated. "Have I been bitten by a mad dog? Will KP Oli offer the post of PM to such a person not finding anyone else?"

He continued the tirade against Nepal accusing the latter of resorting to self-aggrandizement. "He sometimes says he has been offered the post of chairman. He is just the tail of Dahal in a way. The tail would face west if the animal were to face east. The backside will always remain with the backside."