SC orders to not implement recommendation of Karki as envoy to Bahrain

The Supreme Court (SC) has issued an interim order to not implement the recommendation of Yuvaraj Karki as ambassador to Bahrain by the Cabinet.

A joint bench of Justices Sapana Malla Pradhan and Prakash Kumar Dhungana on Sunday issued the interim order to not immediately implement recommendation for Karki's appointment pointing that he has not passed bachelor's level.

The government had amended the guidelines about appointment of envoys stating that those who have become minister need not pass bachelor's level.

The Cabinet on May 8 had recommended Karki, who was general administration minister in the Jhala Nath Khanal government, as envoy for Bahrain on the basis of that amendment.

The SC last week had ordered to not implement the amendment allowing appointment of those who were minister as envoy even if they have not pass bachelor's level. It has issued the interim order Sunday ordering to not implement the recommendation of Karki hearing another petition filed against his recommendation.