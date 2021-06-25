UML calls meeting of general convention organizing committee for Wednesday

CPN-UML has called meeting of general convention organizing committee for Wednesday.

The party's standing committee meeting has decided to call meeting of general convention organizing committee at Baluwatar Wednesday morning, according to UML Spokesperson Pradeep Gyawali.

"Meeting has been called on June 30 as broader discussion on contemporary politics need to be held and a few decisions taken," he stated.

Chairman KP Sharma Oli has unilaterally dissolved the party's central committee and formed general convention organizing committee in its stead inducting those close to him and others who have joined the party quitting Maoist Center.

The standing committee meeting has also decided to expedite renewal of party membership. The meeting also discussed joining of the opposition alliance by Senior Leader Madhav Kumar Nepal.

Gyawali said Nepal's activities are not in coherence with the wishes of the people and cadres.