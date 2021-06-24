14 including 2 mayors and 5 deputy mayors lose posts after quitting Maoist Center to join UML

The Election Commission (EC) has vacated post of 14 elected people's representatives including two mayors and five deputy mayors who joined CPN-UML quitting CPN (Maoist Center).

Mayors Rina Kumari Sah of Maulapur municipality and Siya Ram Prasad Kushwaha of Katahariya municipality of Rautahat district, who had won the election on Maoist ticket, have lost their posts after joining UML.

Sah's husband Prabhu Sah has already lost the post of federal lawmaker after quitting Maoist Center to join UML.

A notice issued by the Election Commission states that Deputy Mayors of Maulapur Gauri Shankar Prasad, Gonahi municipality Paraniya Devi, Fatuwabijaypur municipality Kanti Devi, and Madhav Narayan municipality (all of Rautahat) Simal Kumari Sah, and Bhajani municipality of Kailali Chhaya Devi Devkota have also lost their posts.

Similarly, deputy chairs of Samsi rural municipality of Mahottari Shesh Faaroq and Yamunamai rural municipality of Rautahat Gita Devi Sah have also lost their posts.

The elected representatives have automatically lost their posts after Maoist Center informed the Election Commission that they have quit the party, according to the notice. Their posts have been vacated as per the meeting of Election Commission on Wednesday.