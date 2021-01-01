President Bhandari appoints 20 at constitutional bodies

Predient Bidya Devi Bhandari has appointed 20 office-bearers at different constitutional bodies.

Madhav Prasad Regmi of Jhapa has been appointed Chairman of the Public Service Commission while four others members have also been appointed at the commission.

Regmi hails from Jhapa and has been staying in Kathmandu for a long time. He is elder brother of Supreme Court (SC) Justice Kumar Regmi who was part of the bench that invalidated unification of CPN-UML and CPN (Maoist Center) on March 7.

President Bhandari has appointed Sagun Shumsher Rana as a commissioner at the Election Commission and two commissioners at the Commission for Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA). Ram Krishna Timalsina has been appointed Chairman of the National Inclusion Commission while two other members have also been appointed at the commission.

Members have also been appointed at the National Natural Resources and Finance Commission, National Women Commission, Madhesi Commission, Tharu Commission, Muslim Commission and Commission for Indigenous Ethnicities.

The Constitutional Council meeting chaired by Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli on May 9 had recommended the 20 persons for the constitutional bodies.

Main opposition leader Sher Bahadur Deuba and Speaker Agni Sapkota did not attend the meeting called by Oli after issuing an ordinance to amend the Constitutional Council Act. But PM Oli, Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher Rana and National Assembly Chairman Ganesh Prasad Timalsina attended the meeting and decided to recommend the 20 persons to fill vacancies at different constitutional bodies.