Oli can be given space if he mends ways: Nepal

Senior Leader of CPN-UML Madhav Kumar Nepal has said that Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli can be given space if he mends his ways.

Speaking during the interaction of opposition alliance with editors at the federal parliament house in New Baneshwore on Thursday, Nepal blamed Oli for the current situation and added that Oli needs to have 'course correction'.

Pointing how the action against him by Oli is meaningless, he stressed that nobody can be above the country and people, and opined that the dissolved House of Representatives (HoR) should be reinstated.

"This all is happening due to Oli's arrogance. We can give space if Oli corrects his mistakes. What say Sher Bahadur Ji?" he said turning toward Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba who was also present during the interaction.

Speaking during the program, Deuba accused PM Oli and President Bidya Devi Bhandari of unconstitutional deeds. He pointed that the opposition alliance has been formed to save democracy and added that the people will be mobilized against the House dissolution.

"The House was dissolved in the midnight in connivance of the PM and the president. PM Oli has dissolved the House twice," he stated. "Signatures of 149 lawmakers have been ignored."

Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) Chairman Upendra Yadav accused PM Oli of trying for autocratic role and demanded revocation of House dissolution.