55 mahasamiti members to Sunil Thapa group of NC

Nepali Congress (NC) has allotted 55 mahasamiti members to the group led by Joint General Secretary Sunil Thapa, who joined the main opposition party from RPP, last year.

The party had already decided to make Thapa joint general secretary, and a few other leaders central members in November. The group has been given 55 mahasamiti members on Tuesday as per that decision, according to NC Chief Secretary Krishna Prasad Paudel.

A total of 31 leaders including the son of RPP founder Surya Bahadur Thapa had joined NC on July 28, 2020.

Thapa had been speaking in support of republicanism in RPP. He had quit the monarchist RPP due to ideological differences. He had mentioned ideological deviations in the joint resignation letter submitted to RPP. The party had been telling Thapa it is not possible to talk about republicanism inside RPP.