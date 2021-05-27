Interim order against export of sand, gravels

The Supreme Court (SC) has issued an interim order instructing the government to not implement the point included in the budget to reduce trade deficit by exporting sand and gravels.

A constitutional bench of Chief Justice (CJ) Cholendra Shumsher Rana, and Justices Deepak Kumar Karki, Meera Khadka, Hari Krishna Karki and Ishwore Khatiwada on Friday has issued the interim order against the government's program that has been widely condemned.

The budget brought for the next fiscal year by Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel through an ordinance mentions that trade deficit will be cut by exporting mine-based gravels, boulders and sand on the basis of environmental impact assessment (EIA).

Seven writ petitions were filed against the government policy. The constitutional bench has issued the interim order against implementation of the policy after conducting preliminary hearing on Friday.