Yadav to again apply with Election Commission for official recognition

Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) Chairman Upendra Yadav will again apply with the Election Commission for official recognition.

The meeting of the majority of party's executive committee chaired by Yadav on Thursday has decided to reapply for recognition, according to executive member Mohammad Ishtiyaq Rayi.

Yadav had earlier informed the Election Commission about change in party office-bearers.

The warring factions of JSP have expelled each other as the internal dispute escalated in recent weeks. The Yadav-Bhattarai faction has clear majority in the 51-strong executive formed after unification of Federal Socialist Forum Nepal and Rashtriya Janata Party Nepal and has already expelled five leaders from the Thakur-Mahato faction including Chairman Mahntha Thakur and Rajendra Mahato. The Thakur-Mahato faction in turn has expelled Yadav.

Both the sides wrote to the Election Commission informing about expulsion of the leaders of the other faction but the Election Commission has decided to not officially recognize action by both the factions. The Election Commission said the previously submitted details about party office-bearers will remain official as per Clause 25(6) of the regulation related to political parties.

Thakur has since then reshuffled the executive committee removing 16 leaders of the Yadav-Bhattarai faction from the committee and replacing them with 16 of the Thakur-Mahato faction.

The executive committee meeting on Thursday has decided to reapply for official recognition. It has also decided to again seek explanation from the four Lumbini lawmakers the faction had expelled but were reinstated by the Supreme Court (SC).

The meeting concluded that exploitation of the Chure region should not be allowed and instructed the party cadres to work in relief and rescue of flood and landslide victims.