Thakur reshuffles JSP executive committee removing leaders from Yadav-Bhattarai faction

Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) Chairman Mahantha Thakur has reshuffled executive committee inducting leaders from his faction.

He has removed 16 leaders of the Yadav-Bhattarai faction from the committee and replaced them with 16 of the Thakur-Mahato faction. Those removed include fellow Chairman Upendra Yadav, Mahendra Raya Yadav, Gajadar Yadav, Ramesh Yadav, Mrigendra Singh Yadav, Ram Naresh Raya Yadav and Nawal Kishore Yadav among others.

Similarly, the new members inducted in the committee include Youth and Sports Minister Iqbal Miya, Tourism Minister Uma Shankar Argariya, Labor Minister Bimal Srivastav, Santosh Mehta and Surendra Jha among others, according to a JSP source.

The source claimed that Thakur will send the information about reshuffle of the committee to the Election Commission.

The Yadav-Bhattarai faction has clear majority in the 51-strong executive formed after unification of Federal Socialist Forum Nepal and Rashtriya Janata Party Nepal. The faction claims that it has support of over 30 members.

It has already expelled five leaders from the Thakur-Mahato afction including Thakur and Rajendra Mahato.