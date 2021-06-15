Ex-PM Khanal to be taken to Delhi for treatment

Former prime minister (PM) and Senior Leader of CPN-UML Jhala Nath Khanal will be taken to New Delhi for treatment on Wednesday.

Khanal, who was admitted at Norvic International Hospital on Monday with fever and low hemoglobin level, will be taken to Delhi on a flight at 12:30, according to his secretariat. His wife, son and a doctor will accompany him to Delhi.

He will be treated at Apollo Hospital there.

Khanal, who had recently recovered after COVID-19 infection, was admitted at Norvic on Monday after having fever for nine days.