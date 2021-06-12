Province 2 Governor reminds CM that Cabinet should be inclusive

Province 2 Governor Rajesh Jha Ahiraj has reminded Chief Minister (CM) Lal Babu Raut to implement the principle of inclusion in his Cabinet.

Raut recently reshuffled the Cabinet including three ministers from Nepali Congress (NC). Ahiraj wrote to CM Raut on Friday reminding him that the Constitution requires proportional and inclusive representation in all state organs. "The fact that the proportional and inclusive representation in provincial assembly must be reflected on the Cabinet formed by members of the assembly is indisputable," the letter states.

He has pointed that a significant proportion of people of hills origin also reside in the province and reminded that the ethnicities, communities and classes should also be reflected in the Cabinet. "You are reminded to take special initiative for proportional and inclusive representation of women, dalits, people of indigenous ethnicities, and non-Madhesis inside the province."