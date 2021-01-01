Far West CM Bhatta passes floor test

Far West Chief Minister (CM) Trilochan Bhatta has passed the floor test on Tuesday.

He received 30 votes out of 51 during the voting Tuesday after the Khanal-Nepal faction of CPN-UML voted in support of the government.

Nepali Congress (NC), that has 12 seats, had pledged to not allow toppling of the government but did not take part in voting after it became clear that the government will pass the floor test with support of the dissident faction of UML.

The CPN (Maoist Center) government received 30 votes out of the 51 present in the House. Nine voted against the government.

Seventeen out of the 24 UML lawmakers in the province voted in support of the government defying the instruction of Chairman and Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli.

UML has 24 seats in the 52-strong provincial assembly, CPN (Maoist Center) 13, Nepali Congress (NC) 12 and Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) two.