Far West CM Bhatta set to get two-third majority in floor test

Far West Chief Minister (CM) Trilochan Bhatta looks set to comfortably pass the floor test on Tuesday after the Khanal-Nepal faction of CPN-UML formally decided to support the government.

UML has 24 seats in the 52-strong provincial assembly, CPN (Maoist Center) 13, Nepali Congress (NC) 12 and Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) two.

The Khanal-Nepal faction is dominant in the province and the faction of Chairman and Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli has just eight seats.

NC has already decided to vote in support of the Maoist Center government in the voting to be held later on the day.

With the UML parliamentary party, dominated by the dissident faction, formally deciding to support the government Tuesday morning ignoring the instruction by Oli from the center, Bhatta looks set to pass the floor test with more than two-third majority despite the two JSP lawmakers from the Thakur-Mahato faction deciding to vote against the government.